Kathryn Ann Calkins

Kathryn Ann Calkins, Newport

Aug 8, 1953-July 25, 2020

Kathryn, known to her friends and family as “Katie” or “Kathee”, loved spending time with her husband and children. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, crafting and motorcycle riding. In addition, she enjoyed a long career as a Radiology Technician for 47 years and retired in 2018 from Newport Community Hospital.

Kathryn was a kind, giving, and easy-going lady who touched many with her big heart and was loved by all who knew her.

She is succeeded by her siblings George Calkins, Bobbie Bass, and Patti Calkins; her husband, James Roberts; daughters Melissa Nirk (Jody), Crystal Wood, Amanda Weldon (Allen), and Coralee Jones (Kaleb); grandchildren Thaleia, Tyce, Wyatt, Waylen, and Berkley, as well as a host of extended family members.

Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.