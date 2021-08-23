Kathleen Marie Golbienko, of Coulee City, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Spokane, Washington. She was born to Diane (Brown) Armstrong on June 15, 1961, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Before calling Coulee City home, Kathy lived in Bothell for 25 years; Everett for five years; Shoreline for 14 years; and Burbank, California for 7 years. After graduating from Bothell High School in 1979, Kathy went on to earn her Associates degree in Cosmetology from Shoreline Community College.

Kathy worked as a Bank Manager for People’s Bank from 1981-1984. She then worked 22 years for the Shoreline School District from 1984-2006. Kathy became a Master Esthetician in 1995 and held that certification until her passing.

Kathy thoroughly enjoyed outdoor activities. Some of her favorites were walking, hiking, water and snow skiing, boating, horseback riding, and tennis. She had a passion for medical aesthetics and enjoyed reading.

Kathy was preceded in death by her son, Scotty Golbienko. She is survived by her husband, James Golbienko of Coulee City, WA; sons, Michael Golbienko and Andy Golbienko of Los Angeles, CA; brothers, David Armstrong and Eddie Armstrong of Bothell, WA; sisters, Cindy and Toyna; mother, Diane Armstrong; and grandfather, Jim Brown.

Kathy will be laid to rest in a private family service at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lynnwood, Washington. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Sun Lakes Park Resort, 34228 Park Lake Rd NE, Coulee City, WA 99115.

