Katherine Marie Greer

Kathy was born December 6, 1941 in Cushman, Arkansas to Pearl and Frank Wade. While in her teens, Kathy moved with her family to Arizona, then to Caldwell, Idaho, where she met and married Carl “Bud” Greer. Kathy and Bud settled near Rose Lake, Idaho where they raised their four daughters, Emily Frank, Peggy Kitchen and twins Carla Greer and Marla Greer Patterson.

Kathy enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and traveling. Her children fondly recall that sharing a road trip with their mother was always a trip to be remembered . “She’d tell anyone that would listen, I’m from Idaho, these are my girls!” Kathy was always ready for an adventure, no matter how long the ride. The memories are many and she will be missed.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents Pearl Jordan Wade and Frank Wade, spouse Carl “Bud” Greer, sister Lucy Nichols, brothers Joe, Jerbadel and Louis Wade.

Kathy is survived by her sister Linda and Gary Barnhart, son-in-laws Bruce Kitchen, Eric Patterson, Fred Frank and Andy Dye. Kathy has six grandchildren James Kitchen, Jessica Hund, Thomas Patterson, Kella Patterson, Candyce Dye and Carter Dye and five great-grandchildren Jameson Kitchen, Aeden Kitchen, Thomas Hund, Shawn Hund and Anthony Hund. She was loved by her friends and her extended family.

Kathy shared her faith in Jesus with all that would listen. Kathy went to be with Jesus peacefully April 3, 2020 at her home near Rose Lake, Idaho.

A Celebration of Kathy’s Life will be announced and held at a later date. Private family interment services will be held.

