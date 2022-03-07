Karlene Kay (Petersen) Jemison

by Obituaries

Karlene Kay (Petersen) Jemison, 85, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho (formerly of the Silver Valley), went peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, surrounded by loved ones on February 27th. She was born on November 16, 1936 in Spokane, Washington to Jim and Eleanor (Martin) Petersen.

Karlene grew up and attended schools in Wallace, Idaho. After her children were grown, she decided to go back to school to get her degree in Social Work and attended North Idaho College.

Prior to getting her degree, she held a variety of jobs. Karlene worked as an Aide at the old Providence Hospital, where her mother worked as Director of Nurses and all 4 of her children were born. She also worked as a store clerk at Morrows Department Store and became the Activities Director at the old nursing home in Silverton. Karlene and her mother helped move patients into what is now called the Good Samaritan Silverwood Village Senior Living Center. Once there, she became the Admitting Coordinator after completing her degree at NIC.

In her later years, Karlene became very involved in helping local churches with their thrift stores and food ministries. She attended the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Osburn Idaho and Real Life church in Pinehurst, Idaho. Karlene also attended home groups and had a passion for Hope Pregnancy Resource Center. She always looked past her own needs and helped others.

Karlene loved her family and the outdoors. Often on Sunday afternoons, three generations of the family would travel to Pottsville and the Fish Hatchery for a picnic, or head over to the North Fork with tubes to float the river. Karlene also skied as a younger person and went on many family adventures into the woods on motorcycles to find huckleberries and wildlife. She was also an excellent seamstress and even sold her wares in local stores.

Karlene married the love of her life, Charles “Punky” Jemison on June 27, 1988 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Karlene is survived by three children Kathleen Hanan of Hayden, Idaho, Charles “Gene” and his wife Leslie Hanan of Rathdrum, Idaho and Andrew and his wife Kathy Hanan of Rose Lake, Idaho and her step children including Morleen Flerchinger and her husband Jack, Steve Amsden and Dave Amsden. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Karlene was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Eleanor Petersen, daughter Debbie Angle (survived by her husband Jim), brother James Petersen, and husband Charles “Punky” Jemison.

Memorial Services for Karlene will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10:00 A.M., at the Kellogg Funeral Chapel of Kellogg with Pastor Larry Kay officiating.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff from Kindred Hospice and the resident care staff at Brookdale Senior Living Center, for their great compassion and loving care for Karlene, especially in her last days.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church in Silverton Idaho, Real Life Ministries in Pinehurst, Idaho or Hope Pregnancy Resource Center in Kellogg Idaho.

You may share your memories of Karlene with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

