Karen M. Wilson (69) resident of Santa, ID, passed away at the home of Don Gooden on January 27, 2021. She was born to Louis and Anita (Pretko) Uptegrove on February 8, 1951, in Berea, Ohio.

Karen attended JFK High School in Lapalma, CA and graduated with the Class of 1969. She attended Cypress Junior College where she obtained her Associates Degree. In 1969 Karen married Gregory Tripp, the love of her life, and the couple had their daughter Beth Ann. The marriage later ended in divorce. She met and married Edward Wilson. Sadly, he died due to complications with his health. In the early 1980’s Karen went to work at the High Desert Star where she was a layout and typeset person for the newspaper.

She met Randy Mallet in 2004 and the couple migrated around California, Mexico, and the Pacific Northwest. They ended up in Harrison, ID and were campground hosts to one of the local campgrounds. They later moved near the Plummer/St. Maries area. In 2019 Randy passed away. After Randy died, Karen met and became a companion and caregiver to Don. Karen also enjoyed painting, reading, nature walks, feeding wild animals and in her earlier years she loved riding horses and Harley’s.

Karen is survived by her daughter Beth Ann (Kevin) Funcannon of Aurora, MO; her sisters Linda, Jennifer and Tina; brother Tom; 5 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Don Gooden and friend Shari Porterfield. She is preceded in death by her parents.

At Karen’s request, there will be no service.