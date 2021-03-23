Karen Kearney running for Spokane City Council in District 3

Karen Kearney Shares Her Thoughts On the General Election

SPOKANE, Wash. — Karen Kearney has announced her candidacy for Spokane City Council in District 3.

Kearney is vying for District 3 Position 2, currently held by council member Candace Mumm, who is serving her final term.

Kearney was born at Fairchild Air Force Base in 1952 and lived with her grandparents in West Central Spokane while her father served in Korea. She moved to Seattle in 1962 and lived there for 30 years, meeting her late husband Chuck, a career law enforcement officer, before retiring to Montana. Kearney says she found Spokane’s “magnetism” too strong, and moved back to town in 1997.

In recent years, she has served as chair of the Balboa South Indian Trail Neighborhood Council and worked with other neighborhood councils, as well as working on senior citizen issues, fire issues, building free libraries and more over the decades.

Kearney describes herself as a “crusader for law enforcement” issues.

“I am passionate to serve my neighbors in the 3rd District of Spokane on the issues of public safety, economic development and infrastructure and hope to earn a seat on City Council,” said Kearney.

