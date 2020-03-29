Kansas Jayhawks to start home-and-home series with Gonzaga in 2022

Alyssa Charlston

Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi (11) is all alone at the rim against Santa Clara. Copyright 4NewsNow

SPOKANE, Wash. – Just hours after it was revealed that Gonzaga and the Texas Longhorns agreed to a home and home series starting in Austin in 2020, the Kansas Jayhawks are now reportedly agreeing to the same deal with the Bulldogs starting in 2022.

It’s a few seasons out, but according to Jim Meehan of the Spokesman Review, the Zags will start the series in Allen Fieldhouse in Dec. 2022. The Jayhawks would come to Spokane the following season, in 2023.

BIG news on future GU schedules: Gonzaga and Kansas have agreed to a home-and-home series, according to a source.

Series expected to begin at Allen Fieldhouse in Dec. 2022, return game at McCarthey Athletic Center in Dec. 2023. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) March 28, 2020

