Kalispel Tribe receives approval for sports gambling

by Matthew Kincanon

Northern Quest Casino

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Kalispel Tribe of Indians received approval Wednesday to allow sports wagering on tribal grounds.

According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Fourth Amendment in the Tribal-State Compact between the Tribe, which runs the Northern Quest Casino, and Washington state was approved at the tribe’s gaming facilities.

The amendment applies to Class III Gaming. This includes lotteries, casino games, house-banked card games, machine gaming and other forms of gambling, according to the Washington State Gambling Commission.

With sports wagering, gamblers can bet on professional sports, the Olympics, and other international events.

The Tribe reached a tentative agreement with the gambling commission earlier this year to add sports betting. However, it had to go through the legal steps before bets could be placed. Northern Quest has been revamping its Turf Club to welcome sports gamblers.

The amendment took effect Wednesday, Sept. 15.

