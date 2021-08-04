Kaiser Permanente requiring COVID vaccination for all employees, physicians

by Olivia Roberts

OAKLAND, Calif., — The nation’s largest integrated, nonprofit health care organization announced it will required its employees and physicians to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Kaiser Permanente organization includes more than 216,000 employees and more than 23,000 Permanente Medical Group physicians. Unvaccinated employees and physicians will be required to get the vaccine or apply for medical or religious exemption.

“Making vaccination mandatory is the most effective way we can protect our people, our patients, and the communities we serve,” chief executive officer of Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan, Inc. Greg Adams said.

As of July 31, about 78 percent of Kaiser Permanente employees and more than 95 percent of Permanente Medical Group physicians had been fully vaccinated, according to the company.

“The COVID-19 vaccines offer us the path to move beyond the pandemic in the same way vaccination has brought an end to the epidemics of smallpox, polio, measles, and other deadly diseases,” co-CEO of The Permanente Federation Ramin Davidoff, MD said.

According to the organization, Kaiser Permanente has cared for more than 900,000 patients with COVID-19, and has administered more than 6.8 million vaccine doses.

