Kagen Coffee and Crepes: Tri-Cities breakfast spot opens new location in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kagen Coffee and Crepes opened about three weeks ago in North Spokane.

The original creperies are in Richland and the owner decided to open up another one here.

This location is a drive-thru for those who want low contact pick-up, especially in this pandemic.

There are a multitude of sweet and savory breakfast options here, from the Nutella crepe, peanut butter crepes and lemon-flavored crepes to egg, chipotle chicken and turkey bacon crepes.

And of course, you can enjoy it with a nice cup of coffee.

For Valentine’s Day, Kagen Coffee and Crepes is introducing two new crepes flavors: The Monte Cristo and the Chocolate crepe.

The shop is located at 915 E Hawthorne Rd. in Spokane and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To see the menu, visit the website.

