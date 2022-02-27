Justin Bieber postpones show at Tacoma Dome due to COVID-19 concerns
TACOMA, Wash. — Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour announced they are postponing his show at the Tacoma Dome due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Tacoma Dome posted a message from the Justice Tour on social media, notifying the public of the rescheduling of Saturday’s concert.
The concert was canceled due to Bieber’s touring family recovering from COVID-19. You can view their full statement below:
The Tacoma Dome’s concert was the fourth of Bieber’s 54 future scheduled shows.
