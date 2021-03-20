‘Just proud of them’: Spokane family reunites with sons following EWU’s loss to Kansas

INIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Eastern Washington University men’s basketball team may have fallen short against Kansas on Saturday, but their loss marked a bittersweet moment for one Spokane family, finally able to reunite.

Tara and Randy Groves traveled to Indianapolis all the way from Spokane to watch their sons, Tanner and Jacob represent the Eags in the NCAA tournament. They watched proudly from a distance as their sons took over the court in the first round, giving the Jayhawks a run for their money.

Ultimately, Kansas beat EWU, 93-84.

While that loss was hard for many of us to watch, it means the Groves family can finally be together again — without COVID restrictions getting in the way.

“They just came to play, that’s what you want. You want them to leave it all on the floor and I think they did that today,” said Randy Groves. “Just proud of them.”

