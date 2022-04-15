Just how often do we get April snow in Spokane?

by Matt Gray

WA Dept. of Ecology

SPOKANE, Wash.– Many in the Inland Northwest woke up on Friday to a cold, white blanket of snow.

Until Thursday night, Spokane hadn’t recorded measurable snow since February 27. Most places around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene got between 1 and 2 inches, but a few spots got between 3 and 6 inches!

Updated roving off-duty meteorologist report: Now over 4" of snow in the Hangman Valley. Still snowing heavily. #wawx pic.twitter.com/HvsQZbThOq — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) April 15, 2022

Officially, though, the Spokane airport got 1.5 inches of snow. That’s still the most snow in a single day in April since 2009! It’s also the fourth snowiest April since 2000 and the 14th snowiest entire month of April since 1893.

Oh, and it's the snowiest April as a whole since 2009 after last night & the 4th snowiest April since 2000 — Matt Gray ⛈ (@mattgraykxly) April 15, 2022

With those numbers, you would think that snow would be a rarity around here in April, but we know better than that!

There may not be a lot of accumulation, but snow is a semi-regular visitor in April as we transition from the cold late winter feeling of March to the blooming green leaves of May.

There’s been a recording of snow every April since records started in 1893, but there are many years where it’s been little more than a flurry. Since 2000, there was only one year where there was no April snow. There were 11 others, though, that only picked up what meteorologists call a “trace” of snow. That means that snow was falling, but it was only the slightest whiff of a dusting or melted on contact with the ground. A trace is not enough to add to a yearly snow total.

The higher the snow total gets in the record books, the rarer it becomes. There have only been 24 years of the 129-year snow record where Spokane saw 1.0 inches or more in April.

So is snow rare in Spokane during the fourth month of the year? The answer is yes and no. You’ve got a good chance for some flurries or melt-on-contact snow each April, a 50/50 chance for some light accumulations, and a less than 2 out of 10 chance to see more than 1 inch of snow.

