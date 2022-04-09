Just Between Friends sale offers kids clothes, toys at a discount

by Vanessa Perez

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Moms were out at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds Friday to get their hands on a good deal.

It’s no secret that the price of just about everything has gone up, which has many families looking to save money.

Just Between Friends is hosting their big sale throughout the weekend and families can bring their childrens’ clothes, toys and baby gear to sell.

The organization sets it up like a store and consigners decide how much they want to price the items.

“It’s a fun way to get seasonal clothes twice a year. It’s really fun. I love it, getting all the good deals and seeing what goes out the door,” said shopper Lakota Storly.

For some moms, the sale is a great way to stock up on what you need for the next season.

“It’s pretty inexpensive. You’ll probably spend the same amount for that as you would a couple of outfits at a regular store,” said mom Samantha.

Just Between Friends held a sale in Spokane and owner Tyona Albrecht said it was unlike anything she’d seen in her 15 years in business. She says the North Idaho store is shaping up to be the same.

The sale will be going on throughout the weekend with some items being half price on Sunday.

The sale runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday with a $3 admission fee, kids and military members are free. The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free admission on Sunday.

