Jury finds teenager guilty on 3 counts of aggravated assault of an officer in Fourth of July shooting

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — A North Idaho jury has found Tyler Rambo not guilty on charges of second-degree attempted murder in the 2019 shooting at a crowded Coeur d’Alene park.

Police arrested Rambo that Fourth of July night for shooting a gun into a crowd as fireworks went off.

A jury found the now 19 year old not guilty of attempted second-degree murder or aggravated assault on Thursday, but guilty on three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

On the night of the shooting, Coeur d’Alene Police said Rambo brought a loaded gun to the park, got into a fight, and the gun went off, causing panic. Police shot Rambo, who had to have both legs amputated as a result.

It’s a verdict many say they have waited nearly two years to see the outcome of.

