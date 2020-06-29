Jury duty to resume in County, Municipal courts July 6

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The Spokane County and Municipal Courts will begin holding jury trials again, starting July 6.

This includes the County Superior and District Courts, as well as the city’s Municipal Court, all of which paused jury trials in March due to COVID-19.

The County says they have implemented new safety guidelines to protect jurors and the public as these trials resume. They have also begun to mail out jury summons and additional information.

The first trials are planned for the week of July 6.

“The suspension of jury trials was needed to protect the health of court users and court staff, and it provided us the opportunity to redesign our jury process with the input of public health officials,” read a joint statement from the County/Municipal Courts Presiding Judges. “Now it is critical that we re-start jury trials, which are key to the fair administration of justice.”

New guidelines will include the expected social distancing measures, face masks, hand sanitizer availability, and surface and room cleaning.

