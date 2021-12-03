Jurassic Quest roars into Spokane: Your guide to the interactive dinosaur experience

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jurassic Quest is roaring back into Spokane this weekend!

The larger than life event features over 100 dinosaurs, science experiments and activities for the whole family.

It’s taking place Friday through Sunday at the Spokane Convention Center and is open:

Friday from 1 to 8 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is both fun and educational. Kids can learn, see, ride and explore prehistoric creatures while learning about the time periods when dinosaurs roamed the earth. There will be rides, live shows, interactive activities, bounce houses and a ton of photo opportunities.

The event is only happening this weekend, and there is a possibility it can sell out.

To learn more about Jurassic Quest and order tickets, click HERE.

