Juneteenth celebrations in Spokane throughout the weekend

Emily Blume by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. — Juneteenth has been celebrated by people across the country for years. This time around, it’s recognized as a federal holiday.

Spokane City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson helped organize events for the weekend. This will be the 10th local Juneteenth celebration, but the first time as an official federal holiday.

“I am most excited, this is truly about history. People coming together,” Wilkerson told 4 News Now. “Just heartfelt. I am hoping the rest of Spokane and America really understands what that means to us to be acknowledged and be a part of this county.”

Events will be happening throughout the entire weekend. You can find a complete list of events here.

RELATED: How and where to celebrate Juneteenth in Spokane

RELATED: What it means for Juneteenth to be an official holiday

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.