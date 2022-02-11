June 2021 officially named hottest month ever in Washington

by Will Wixey

Credit: USDAgov, Flickr

SPOKANE, Wash. — It got so hot last summer, it officially broke the record for the hottest summer in the Northwest.

In June 2021, the Northwest saw state-wide temperatures ranging from 100°F and above. It marked an all-time high for statewide temperatures, and Hartford had the highest temperature the state had ever recorded.

Located just northwest of Tri-Cities, Hartford hit 120°F on June 29. That’s the highest temperature the state has ever recorded.

And it’s not just Hartford, as most every city in the Northwest hit their highest temperatures last summer. Spokane, Seattle, and most cities in Oregon broke their previous records on that same day.

Spokane hit 109°F on June 29 as well, the highest the city’s ever seen.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the record was broken in June, officially naming last summer as the hottest season of all time in the Northwest.

