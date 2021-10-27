Julie Ann Baldwin Riley

by Obituaries

Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Julie Ann Baldwin Riley, 64, formerly of the Silver Valley, passed away October 10, 2021 in Iwakuni, Japan, where she was currently working on a military base. She was born November 1, 1956 in Spokane, Washington; Julie was the daughter of Fritz and Ada Reinhofer.

Julie attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School in 1975.

Julie was united in marriage to the love of her life, Nathan J. Baldwin, on August 28, 1975 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. Nathan tragically passed away September 9, 1983, due to a brain tumor.

While residing in the Silver Valley, people would fondly remember Julie as the manager of the Silver Spoon Restaurant of Kellogg and the Sunshine Inn Café also of Kellogg. She ventured on to serve as general manager for food services within military and civilian agencies throughout the United States and Japan. While residing in Utah, she also owned and operated a popcorn business called Popcorn X-Press.

Julie loved and enjoyed her family, coin collecting, the beaches and collecting shells, baking especially Christmas goodies and traveling.

Julie is survived by her son Nathan “Butch” Baldwin of Kellogg, Idaho; her grandson Nolan Baldwin of San Bernardino, California; her brothers and sisters Larry Joe Reinhofer (Wendy) of Cataldo, Idaho, John Dean Reinhofer (Terri) of Wenatchee, Washington and Sue Reinhofer Jones (Kevin) of Amelia Island, Florida; eight nieces and nephews; three grand nieces and numerous cousins. Julie was preceded in death by her parents Fritz and Ada Reinhofer, her husband Nathan J. Baldwin and one sister Wanda Rickett.

Julie was a very caring and giving person, who loved to take care of others; she had a heart of gold. To her son Butch, she was and will always be his guardian angel. She was so very loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Memorial Services for Julie will be held and announced in the early Summer of 2022.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the charity of the Donor’s choice. You may share your special memories of Julie with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with local services.

