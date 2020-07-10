Julianna Lavonne Wilson

Site staff by Site staff

Obituary of Julianna Lavonne Wilson

Julianna Lavonne Wilson (81) resident of Worley, ID passed away on July 1, 2020 at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. She was born to William Cassidy and Mary C. Whistoken on April 19, 1939 in DeSmet, ID. Julianna grew up in DeSmet; however, at an early age she moved to Darrah, CA with her father. Her father’s work with the bureau brought them back to Idaho, and they moved to Worley, ID. Julianna moved to Spokane and graduated high school there while she was staying at Edgecliff. She later attended Community College in Spokane.

Following her time in college, Julianna went to work for the Cd’A Tribe. She worked in various programs such as Credit and the OAP program. Julianna was married a few times, and her marriages provided her with wonderful children. Around the age of 30, she quit work to stay at home and raise her children.

Julianna enjoyed beading, riding horses, and traveling to Pow Wow’s with her granddaughters. She helped her daughter Arna raise her children, and she enjoyed chauffeuring her children around and helping provide for anything they needed. Her grandchildren were her world and they held an incredibly special place in her heart. She also looked forward to going to the casino to play BINGO, and she loved her “BINGO” family very much.

Julianna is survived by her children Charlie Michael and Arna Michael of Worley, ID; her sister Vibiana Pratcavage of Buffalo, NY; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her life-long companion Ike SiJohn; her children Son Michael, Andy-Lee Wilson, Linda Fish, and Mark Fish; and brother Albert Pratcavage.

Rosary was recited on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the Rose Creek Longhouse in Worley, ID. A Mass of Christian Burial was on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 am also at the Rose Creek Longhouse with a burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery and family meal following.

Rosary

7:00 pm

Sunday, July 5, 2020

Rose Creek Longhouse

1st Street

Worley, Idaho, United States

Mass of Christian Burial

10:00 am

Monday, July 6, 2020

Rose Creek Longhouse

1st Street

Worley, Idaho, United States