Judy Mae Almeida

Judy Mae Almeida passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on February 19, 2018 in Spokane, Washington after battling Parkinson’s Disease., defying the odds by surpassing the medical community’s life expectancy for her diagnosis. She is survived by Mitch, her husband of over 50 years, her sister Carol, her 3 children Chuck, Lani (Brian), Tony (Kari), 6 grandchildren and their spouses, as well as 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Linda and her granddaughter Jackie.

Judy was born on May 21, 1938 in Kellogg, ID to Erik and Clara Ferm. She graduated from Wallace High School in 1956. After marrying, her life as a military wife meant she called many places home. She took pride in creating a loving home and caring for her family. Judy was a gifted, self-taught piano and accordion player and could play music by ear. She was driven by the joy of making others happy and would go out of her way to do so. Even her love of baking allowed her to put smiles on people’s faces. Judy had a way of making people feel comfortable chatting with her and they were drawn to her friendliness and genuine interest in them.

Parkinson’s took away her independence, but could not diminish her inner strength. Right up to the end, she remained a fighter. Now she can rest. Her final flight has led her home to spend eternity with her Savior and family members waiting for her. Trapped no more in a body that limits her, she is once again able to watch over her family. Judy, we are so blessed to have your beautiful spirit looking out for us from Heaven until we see you again someday.

