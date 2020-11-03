Judy A. Cazares (74) passed away at Valley Vista Care Center on October 27, 2020. She was born on March 4, 1946 in Los Altos, CA to Gavin and Gladys Elwell. Judy graduated from Clayton Valley High School with the class of 1964.

In 1967 she met Bill Cazares and the couple married in September 1970. Judy stayed at home to take care of her children. Once they were raised and after her husband Bill was injured in an accident, Judy went to work as a school bus driver. This was a job that she loved very much. She retired in 2010 after 20+ years of service. In 2011 Bill and Judy moved to Coeur d’ Alene, ID to be closer to their daughter. Judy enjoyed going to the casinos and the tracks. She loved trips to Vegas and Tahoe. She was always up for anyting including a lot of road trips. She also enjoyed going out to eat and spending time with her grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her husband at their home in St. Maries, her children Stephanie Cazares, Cathy Trapp, Lisa Weghill, Trisha Cargile, and Mike Cazares. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and her siblings Joyce and Jim.