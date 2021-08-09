Judith “Erika” Parra (58) passed away at her home in St. Maries on August 1, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on February 23, 1963, to Charles and Judith Larson in La Mesa, CA.

Erika grew up in La Mesa and spent her summers in Deadwood, SD on her father’s ranch. She graduated from Helix High School with the class of 1981. Erika was a woman of many talents, and if she was ever told she couldn’t do anything, she would prove you wrong. She worked as a Dental Assistant, Sales Marketing for Harmon Homes Real Estate, Train Engineer, Casino Security Guard, Escrow Assistant, and an EMT just to name a few.

Erika was a talented interior decorator with exquisite taste. She was restoring an older home she just purchased in St. Maries a year ago. Over the years Erika was sure to live life to the fullest. She threw elaborate tea parties, went scuba diving, motorcycle riding, and her and her husband Mike enjoyed hiking. At most times she cheered on and always helped the underdog with her huge heart and compassion. Erika lived more in her short time on earth than most people do in a long lifetime. Whatever she did, she did it at 110%. She had a passion for her cats and dogs, and they were her spoiled babies. The best way to describe Erika is a very positive and optimistic fierce fighting princess warrior who never gave up.

Erika is survived by her parents Charles and Judy Larson of La Mesa, CA; siblings Charles “Collin” Larson of La Mesa, CA, Allison and Robert Squires of Tehachapi, CA, and Kirsten and Lester LaRue of La Mesa, CA; aunt Karen Ross; cousins Serena Crane, Jessica Eells, Rita Romanski, and Alejandra Naasz. She is preceded in death by her husband Mike.