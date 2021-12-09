Judge grants mistrial in Richard Aguirre’s murder case, new trial set for March 2022

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A mistrial has been declared in former Pasco Police officer Richard Aguirre’s murder trial.

Judge Amy Moreno said Aguirre will go to trial again in March on a first-degree murder charge related to Ruby Doss’ 1986 death.

The mistrial came after the jury was unable to reach a verdict in the decades-old case.

Court records show Doss was strangled and her body was found next to a building in east Spokane.

A passerby found her body and called the police. When they arrived, officers determined she had not been dead for very long.

Detectives tracked footprints from a nearby manure pit where a sexual encounter between Doss and her killer likely took place.

Detectives found boot impressions, leading them to believe Doss had tried to get away but was chased down by her killer. Court records show she had been hit in the back of the head, then strangled.

As part of their investigation, detectives found Doss’ coat, wig and earrings buried in the manure pit nearby. Police also found a steak knife nearby, along with a used condom.

Aguirre was identified as a possible suspect in 2015 when a forensic scientist in the Washington State Patrol lab matched the DNA to a profile submitted in Pasco. That DNA belonged to Aguirre, who had resigned from the Pasco Police Department and was under investigation for raping a family member. He was later found innocent of raping his niece in Franklin County.

Aguirre’s new trial has been set for March 7, 2022.

