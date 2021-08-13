Judge denies Freeman shooting suspect’s motion to plead not guilty by reason of insanity

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A judge has denied a motion to change the Freeman shooting suspect’s plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Caleb Sharpe’s lawyers filed the motion on Friday.

Sharpe has admitted to opening fire at Freeman High School in 2017. He has been charged as an adult in the death of Sam Strahan and for the attempted murders of three other classmates.

Nearly four years after the shooting, he has still not gone to trial.

Sharpe’s case has been drawn out for several reasons. It took two years for lawyers to prepare for his declination hearing, which is when a judge ruled he would be tried as an adult. Shortly after that, his attorney Bevan Maxey left the case as Sharpe’s family could not afford his fees.

His trial was pushed back even further as public defenders took his case and needed time to prepare.

Now, he is set to go to trial in January 2022.

PAST COVERAGE: State argues against motion to recuse judge from admitted Freeman shooter’s trial

PAST COVERAGE: Spokane County dedicates quarter of a million dollars for defense of accused Freeman shooter

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.