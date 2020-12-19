Jubilant Hollisterstier manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics in Spokane

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash.– Jubilant Hollisterstier is trying to save lives in this COVID-19 pandemic, and they hold the key in the nation’s return to normalcy.

The company is creating two COVID-19 vaccines at its Spokane location and another at its Montreal location.

Hollisterstier is no stranger to playing a critical role in fighting a virus — just look back to H1N1.

“We played a pretty large role at that point in time as well, and we made roughly around 20 million doses,” said Hollisterstier president, Amit Arora.

They can’t tell us which three companies they are manufacturing vaccines for.

But, those companies send them the active ingredient in frozen or liquid form, and then Hollisterstier handles the rest before shipping it back as a complete vaccine.

“So, I can today make roughly around 500,000 vials or doses of a 2 mL vial in a day,” Arora said.

For context, Pfizer’s vaccine is about 2 milliliters per vial, so that would mean 500,000 doses of that vaccine possibly made per day.

The company is also manufacturing therapeutics like Remdesivir, which is used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Now there’s a sense of accomplishment at the company, especially as it hired another 300 people in the last nine months.

“As people talk to me, we can’t shake hands, as you wave to the other person, the pride each one of them has because of the lives we have saved has been phenomenal,” Arora said.

Even though the vaccine is being manufactured in Spokane, that does not mean the county gets a head start on receiving more doses.

“It’s the government which is managing distribution, so everything goes to them and they are allocating,” Arora said.

RELATED: A Spokane company is helping make COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s what they’ve been up to

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.