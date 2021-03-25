Jr. Bloomsday registration deadline is Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Do your little ones want to participate in Jr. Bloomsday this year? The deadline to register is Monday, March 29.

This year’s Jr. Bloomsday will be virtual, just like the regular Bloomsday race, and kids who run during the month of April will earn a variety of prizes.

After registering, parents will receive an email with the official April training calendar that can be posted on their wall or fridge. Kids should record each day in April that they run or walk at least 10 minutes.

For every five days of running, they will earn a prize. If they run or walk 20 days, they will win all the prizes, including a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream cone, Sonic slush, Papa Murphy’s mini-pizza and a free ticket to Silverwood. Parents will need to send their completed calendars back to Bloomsday by the end of April and prizes will be mailed back with a Bloomsday shirt.

“Bloomsday takes great pride in our youth fitness programs,” said Jon Neill, Race Director. “This year’s Jr. Bloomsday program is designed to get kids back in shape, excited about exercise, and reward them for their hard work and dedication. Plus, it’s always fun to hand out free Silverwood tickets.”

Registration is open to children 8-14 and costs $20. Click here to sign up.

