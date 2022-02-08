Joyce W. Hensley (87) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 3, 2022. She was born to Ira and Geneva Leeper on September 9, 1934, in Beggs, OK. At a young age Joyce and her family moved to Merced, CA and then onto Brawley, CA. where she lived and attended school until her senior year. She always told her kids their house was an old chicken house they repurposed, but it was a house full of love. Joyce moved with her family to Talent, OR at the start of her senior year where she met and married Kenneth Reynolds after they graduated. Joyce always wanted to be a nurse, but instead she said she majored in children. They immediately started their family, and she stayed home to raise her children and any other children who needed her. They were later divorced. Joyce then met Charles “Ratchit” Hensley in Cortez, Co. They were married in Cody, WY. and spent some time in Jackson Hole, WY, Whitefish, MT, and California before settling in St. Maries, ID in 1978. Joyce went to work at Regulus Stud Mills, Inc. conducting log payroll and other clerical work. She worked at Regulus for 10 years. Joyce then went to work for Wemhoff Brothers in 1988 keeping their books; she retired from there at the age of 70. In their retirement, Joyce and Ratchit enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. On one of their first trips, the motorhome caught fire and created a trend of Murphy’s Law on each adventure, making their children worry about them until they were safe back at home. Joyce was a cheerleader her senior year which carried on in her life. She was always there to cheer on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whether it was attending sporting events, drag races, gymnastic meets, spartan races, or hunting camp. She loved to hunt and camp and still holds the record for the biggest elk ever taken down in the family. Traditions and holidays were very important to her. She enjoyed cooking and feeding people, always making sure everyone felt loved and welcomed. Her stretch cake was famous and a staple she brought to every gathering. She loved animals just as much as she loved people. She kept the neighborhood dogs, stray cats, birds, and even deer very well-fed. Joyce was also a classy and fashionable lady but wasn’t afraid to get dirty or sport her camo and paint when needed. Her family as well as her “adopted” family were her entire world. Her actions throughout her life made her love of family obvious to all who knew her. Some of Joyce’s final words were “Do you think God knew a family could love each other so much?” She reminds us of the importance of keeping strong family ties, living life to the fullest, and being kind to everyone we meet. Joyce is survived by her husband Charles “Ratchit” Hensley at their home in St. Maries; children Charlie (Loretta) Reynolds, Randy (Trish) Reynolds, Mark (Sherrie) Reynolds, and Julie (Ward) Anderson all of St. Maries; sister Bonnie (Jim) McAbee of Medford, OR; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; lots of “adopted” grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and 7 siblings. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hopes Haven, 53 Robinson Lane, St. Maries, ID 83861 or Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’ Alene, ID 83815.