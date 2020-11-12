Joyce Gladys (Taft)Launer

Joyce Gladys (Taft) Launer passed peacefully on November 11, 2020 at the age of 98. Joyce was born in Helena, Montana, to Albert (Smokey) and Letha Taft on September 26, 1922.

Joyce met the love of her life George Launer and they were married in Townsend, Montana, on May 18, 1940.

Joyce and George moved to Metaline Falls, Washington in 1943 and initially lived at Grandview Flats. They moved to Sweet Creek (Joyce was totally against this at first because there was no electricity) in July 1945.

Joyce is survived by her two siblings, Aliene and Jerry (Brother), her four daughters, Pat Zimmerman, Sharron Gragg, Shirley Botzheim, and George Ann Townsend; her grandchildren Richard, Julie, Dan, Jason, Torrey, Heidi, Ami, Kristi, and Robert; nineteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, her husband George and eleven of her 13 siblings. Joyce’s loves were gambling, playing cards, cooking, picking huckleberries, Mariner’s Baseball, and Gonzaga Basketball to name a few. Her very favorite thing was having family with her.

Joyce was famous for her cinnamon rolls, Dough Gobs, pastry pies, Huckleberry chocolates and her sly sense of humor.

The family would like to thank all the friends and family who gave their love and time to help care for Joyce. We would especially like to thank the wonderful care givers from this area and from Hospice of Spokane who provided such amazing, loving care to an amazing loving soul. RIP Joyce, Mom, Momsie, Gramma, Great Gramma, Great Great Gramma.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane at PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA, 99210.