Joyce Eileen Marshall

by Obituaries

Joyce Eileen Marshall, 88, of Post Falls, ID, passed away on December 12, 2021 at Mountain Valley of Cascadia in Kellogg, ID. Joyce was born on June 8, 1933 in Palouse, WA, a daughter of the late Jack Tempero and Goldie Brown Tempero.

After high school, Joyce met Lloyd Marshall and the two were married in 1950 at the church parsonage in Palouse and the couple had five children. Lloyd passed away in May of 2017. Joyce spent her years at home tending to her family and she enjoyed cooking and baking her delicious cinnamon rolls. She also loved to play Keno and was quite lucky at it.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Lloyd, Joyce is preceded in death by a son, Danny Marshall; a daughter, Kim Marshall; and a brother, Jack Tempero, Jr.

She is survived by a son, Dennis (Brenda) Marshall of Post Falls, ID; two daughters, Terri (Jim) Wright of Post Falls, ID, and Bonnie Imam of Auburn, WA; a sister, Shirley Mitzenburg of Malden, WA; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private graveside services will be held at the Western Montana Veteran’s Cemetery in Missoula, MT where her beloved husband, Lloyd, is at rest. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in the summer of 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce’s name to either the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to the Shriners Hospital for Children (www.shrinerschildrens.org).

Memories of Joyce and messages of condolence may be shared with the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Marshall family with arrangements.

