Joya collecting in-person donations Friday as part of annual penny drive

SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you have spare change in your wallet? Consider donating to Joya Child and Family Development.

Joya, previously known as the Guild School, is collecting money in-person on Friday as part of its annual penny drive fundraiser.

The fundraiser typically takes place in April, with volunteers spread out across Spokane street corners to collect spare change from drivers. This year, though, the fundraiser was forced to go digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who would like to donate in-person can do so at Joya, located at 2118 W. Garland Ave. If you would rather donate digitally, you can do so by texting JOYA to 509-588-0515 or by clicking here. Online donations will be accepted through June 30.

Every cent donated during the penny drive directly supports Joya’s children and families.

Joya provides an early-intervention program that helps more than 300 infants and toddlers a year impacted by developmental disabilities and delays stemming from premature birth, cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, rare syndromes, shaken baby syndrome, chromosomal defects and birth defects.

