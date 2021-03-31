Joya breaks ground on new facility

SPOKANE, Wash. — After decades of planning, Joya Child & Family Development breaks ground today on their brand new facility in Spokane’s University District, marking a new chapter in their 60 years of serving and families impacted by developmental delays and disabilities.

The new facility will double their capacity, unleash the full potential of their mission and be able to transform what is possible for children and families in Spokane County for years to come.

Located near two prominent medical schools, the site will give Joya the opportunity to collaborate with more therapists, researchers, teachers, clinicians and social workers to provide comprehensive care for families and their children.

Formerly known as the Spokane Guilds’ School, Joya serves nearly 300 children every year between the ages of zero to three with delays and disabilities resulting from premature birth, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, autism, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida, chromosomal deletions and other problems.

The event will be livestreamed Wednesday at 12 p.m.

