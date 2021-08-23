Joshua Glen Burkhardt

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend.

Josh was born to Karen and Doug Burkhardt in Spokane, Washington on May 8, 1985.

Josh grew up and resided in North Spokane, Washington. He graduated with honors from Shadle Park High School in 2003. He excelled not only in the classroom but many sports. He loved playing football and baseball. He was member of the Shadle Park baseball team that took 2nd place in the Washington State 4A Championships his senior year. Josh made lifelong memories with his coaches and teammates.

Josh went on to graduate from Washington State University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. He was able to attend both Cougar Rose Bowls in 1998 and 2003 (Go Cougs!). Josh looked forward to the football season every year as he and his family had season tickets for many years.

Josh was employed at Plese Printing and Marketing as the Production Manager for the past 12 years. He enjoyed a special bond with owner Kim Plese and the entire staff as well as the many clients he developed relationships with over the years.

Josh loved spending time at the family lake home. He enjoyed all water sports including wakeboarding, tubing, kayaking, jet skiing, and fishing. Most importantly Josh loved spending as much time as he could at the lake with his nephew Jackson, who called him Uncle George! Josh and Jackson took great pride in pranking each other. Josh never knew what he may find in his bed at night!

Josh loved to travel with his family. His favorite places to visit were the Hawaiian Islands where he cherished the beach walks with his mom Karen and his grandmother Jane. He enjoyed wild adventures like ziplining with his sister Jennifer and biking down the volcano with Kelly and Justin. It is where he loved golfing with his dad Doug and brother-in-law Craig who was truly a brother to Josh.

Holidays were also a special time to Josh where he could spend precious time with his aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Josh was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Glen and Jean Burkhardt, grandfather John Meyer, aunt and uncle Pam and Mike Karle.

Josh is survived by his loving mother Karen, father Doug Burkhardt, sister Jennifer, her husband Craig Britten and their son Jackson, sister Kelly Karle, brother Justin Karle and his son Brody. He had a special loving bond with his grandmother Jane Meyer. Josh was also survived by many additional loving family members including aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Rosary and Vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, August 12th at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA. The Funeral Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m., Friday August 13th at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley, WA followed by a full reception at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Contributions in Josh’s name may be made to Boys and Girls Club of Spokane or a charity of your choice.

