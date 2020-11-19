Joseph “Wayne” Leach (80), resident of St. Maries, ID, passed away on November 11, 2020 at Schneidmiller Hospice House with his wife Judy by his side. He was born on May 5, 1940, to Joseph and Sylvia (Grundvig) Leach in Price, UT.

Wayne grew up in Utah and California and graduated from El Cajon High School with the class of 1958. Wayne attended college where he studied aviation electronics and obtained his A.S degree. Early on Wayne worked at Boeing Aircraft and San Diego police department but spend most of his life self-employed installing and repairing commercial kitchen equipment, and worked as an HVAC repairman and installer. Wayne married Maryanne Patrick and they had three children. They were later divorced.

He married Susan Tanner and they had two children; then adopted three from India. He referred to them as his white children and his brown children. Susan passed away in 2008. Wayne met Judy Stirk Arrington thru her son Byron, and the couple went on a double date with he and his wife. They met on Valentine’s day in 2009 and Wayne was sure to make it special. He had a table reserved and yellow roses on the table before she arrived. They were married five weeks later at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sandy, UT.

While still living in Salt Lake Wayne and Judy were volunteer Chaplains at Primary Children’s Hospital, a job that they both loved. A short time later, after many prayers and upon God’s instructions, the couple moved to Salmon, ID, in December 2010. They fell in love with the area and with North Fork and Elk Bend Community Churches. About 5 years later, Wayne and Judy answered the Lord’s calling and moved to St. Maries, ID. They immediately became active in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Wayne looked forward to his trips with Pastor Greg when they went once a week to get groceries for the church’s Saturday morning breakfast. But the main purpose for this weekly adventure was to eat food that they weren’t usually allowed at home with Judy and Janis watching over them.

About a year later Judy and Wayne said yes to the Lord once again and began the Angel Ministry through the church. This became a huge ministry that Wayne and Judy were devoted to. They also blessed the community by starting the No One Dies Alone (NODA) ministry at Valley Vista. Wayne’s gift is that he genuinely enjoyed helping people and giving his time to others. And he loved having people over for dinner. They felt such satisfaction and joy for what they have given to the community of St. Maries. Wayne was also a member of St. Maries Elks Lodge # 1418 where he served as Chaplain. And was a member of the St. Maries Kiwanis Club and served on the Board of Directors for Hope’s Haven. Wayne and Judy owned and operated “Second Chances” junk store with Sara and Kevin Silfvast behind Happy’s Place.

Wayne enjoyed traveling in his motorhome, woodworking and building bird houses. Wayne loved his wife and his partner in life, so he found happiness working around the house doing projects and chores to put a smile on Judy’s face. The family expresses their gratitude to Dr. Nathaniel Gay and Kootenai Cancer Center, Schenidmiller Hospice House, Pastor Greg and Janis, and their church and community families for their prayers and support.

He is survived by children Robin and Corby Patrick and Tamara Rackham. Richard (Becky) Leach, Santhana Anderson, Armand (Sara) Leach, Amera (Nick) Jarvis, all of Utah, Diane (John) Sault of Texas. Also surviving are sisters Linda (Dave) Rasmussen and Nina (Paul) Hansen of Las Vegas, NV and brother Dean Leach of Brigham City, UT; sister-in-law Pat Leach of Pensacola FL; 21 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Janae and brother Dick Leach. Wayne was a “dad” and a “grandpa” to many people in his life including Judy’s children: Byron (Bonnie) Arrington and Tanya (Charlie) Hardman, Utah; and Cory (Donell) Arrington of Colorado, and Judy’s grandchildren.

A memorial service will be on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in St. Maries. A gathering of family and friends to share a meal will follow services.