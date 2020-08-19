Joseph Richard Ward

Joseph “Joe” Richard Ward, 77

Joseph “Joe” Richard Ward, 77, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away August 15, 2020 at the Mountain Valley of Cascadia of Kellogg. He was born January 7, 1943 in Wenatchee, Washington; Joe was the son of Lelon and Dorothy (Houston) Ward.

Joe attended and graduated from the Deer Park High School of Deer Park, Washington.

Joe proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Joe moved to the Silver Valley fifty years ago from Washington.

Joe had first worked at the Bunker Hill Mining Company as a foreman for twenty years. He then served as a clerk for Stovern’s Auto Supply for many years.

Joe loved and enjoyed walking, lifting weights, listening to Hank Williams music, wood carving, working in the yard-he loved being outside and working on cars with his family.

Joe is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Frankie) Hendrix of Pinehurst, Idaho, his son Tracy Ward of Rathdrum, Idaho and his step-son Jason Ward of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; grandchildren Brandee (Adam) Ackerman of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, Christopher Hendrix of Pinehurst, Kenny (Ann) Hendrix of Wisconsin, Camille Ward of Burke, Chad Ward of Pinehurst, Carla Specman of Kingston, Cullen Wiltsey of Southern Idaho, Lacey Ward of Arizona, Haley Ward of Rathdrum, Stephanie Ward of Rathdrum, Preston Ward of Rathdrum, Lacey Ward of Arizona and Ryan Ward of Rathdrum; great-grandchildren Syndilynn Hendrix, Chevy Lee Ward and Gunner Specman; two sisters Pat Weiss and Sharon Ward; his first wife Marsha Ward of Burke. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Roger, Larry, Earl and John Ward and a sister Nancy Lauderdale.

Cremation was held and Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that donations may be made to Jennifer Hendrix (his daughter) P.O. Box 715 Pinehurst, Idaho 83850, to help with expenses. You may share your memories of Joe and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com