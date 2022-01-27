Joseph R. Meagher (84) longtime Plummer, ID resident passed away at his home on January 20, 2022. He was born to Vincent and Mary Meagher Sr. on November 15, 1937, in Spokane, WA. Joe grew up in Spokane and graduated from Lewis-Clark High School with the class of 1956. Following high school, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Airforce in Syracuse, NY. He served 20 years and was stationed abroad in France, Germany, Cuba, Japan, Vietnam, Canada and various bases across the United States. On June 20, 1962, Joe married Barbara Kramer in Spokane, WA at Fairchild Airforce Base. Together they had two children, Cheryl Lynn born in 1964 and Timothy Lee in 1965. Joe was honorably discharged in 1976, and the family moved to Plummer, ID in 1977. Joe worked for Pacific Crown in Plummer until 1978 when he went to work for the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office. He spent a few years there before going to work for the Plummer School District in custodial services. After almost 20 years with the Plummer School District, Joe retired in 1999. In 1981, Joe volunteered for the Worley Ambulance, and later volunteered with the Gateway Fire District. He dedicated over 31 years before retiring from his volunteer services in 2011. Joe was a lifetime member of American legion Post #69 of Plummer, ID. He was very proud of his service in Vietnam and years of volunteer work. In his spare time, he really enjoyed hunting and fishing in the beautiful Idaho mountains and had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Bandit, Smokey, Rusty, Buddy and Snow. He also enjoyed spending time with family, especially going fishing and hunting with his grandchildren. Joe’s sense of civic duty for his community was an inspiration to many who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Vincent “Slim” & his wife Barb Meagher. He is survived by his wife Barbara at the family home in Plummer, ID, daughter Cheryl and Bryan Ksiazek of Phoenix, AZ, his son Timothy and Tala (Rijkers) of St. Maries, ID, grandchildren, Caitlinn, Declan and Hayden of St. Maries, ID, as well as his siblings Ella Pearl Eirls of Spokane, WA, Mary Lou Minnoe of Apollo Beach, FL, Ronnie (and Gloria) Meagher of Orange Park, FL, and Neil Meagher of Spokane, WA, as well as countless nieces and nephews whom he loved. A memorial service with military honors will be presented at a later date to be announces.