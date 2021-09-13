Joseph John Cabral Jr. (63) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away in Bangor, ME on September 5, 2021. He was born to Joseph John Sr. and Dorothy Cabral on March 7, 1958, in Hartford, CT.

Joe grew up in Windsor Locks, CT and graduated from Windsor Locks High School with the class of 1976. Following high school, Joe continued to work for his father’s oil business, a job he had had since he was 14. He ended up owning his own oil business, and he built custom homes. It was a dream come true when he bought Russell Pond Camps and went to work as an outfitter and guide. It was located in the beautiful North Maine woods. He outfitted in Canada for some time as well.

In 1997 he met Inga Pfleiderer at the Eastern Sports and Outdoors show in Harrisburg, PA. They instantly had a connection and made a great team. Their first trip together was in Idaho up the St. Joe River. The couple fell in love with the area and decided to make St. Maries their permanent home. They purchased Blackjack Outfitters which they re-established as Russell Pond Outfitters and ran the business together.

In 1999 they bought the Wight Ranch up Hells Gulch. On April 20, 2000, Joe married Inga in Kona, HI. They later bought B Bar C Outfitters in the Clearwater National Forest and ran that company together. Joe loved fishing in the Florida Keys, so another dream came true when they bought a home in the Keys in 2015; however, in 2017 a hurricane wiped it out, so together he and Inga rebuilt their home and enjoyed every moment in it. Most recently Joe purchased Triple A Alaskan Outfitters, and he had spent the last spring around the giant brown bears learning the area.

Joe was passionate about his businesses and enjoyed what he did for a living. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, running his hounds, and fishing. He was well loved and respected in his industry having a big heart and a good friend to many.

Joe is survived by his wife Inga at their home in St. Maries; children Joseph Cabral III of Garland, ME and his son Blake of Hayden, ID, Christopher Cabral of St. Maries, ID, Kelly Cabral and her son Chase of Glenbum, ME, Mandy Cabral of St. Maries, ID, and Ayla McNeil and her son Axel of Fernwood, ID; sister Linda (Dom) Tria of Ellington, CT and their children Danielle and Michelle, and brother Steven Cabral of Ripley, ME and his children Michael, Richard, Angela and Steve Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents and his infant daughter Christina.

Joe will be laid to rest in a private family service at the Cabral Family Cemetery September 15, 2:00 pm A Memorial Tree Planting Service will be October 5, 2021, at 1:00pm at the Cabral Family Cemetery – 9120 Hells Gulch Road, St. Maries, ID 83861.