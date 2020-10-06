Joseph Braedon Fitzmorris

On Thursday, September 17th, 2020, Joseph Braedon Fitzmorris, loving grandson, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend passed away at 22. Joseph was born on June 11th, 1998 in Newport, WA to Daniel and Adrienne (LaVonn-Miller) Fitzmorris. He finished schooling at Paul Mitchell the School Spokane and was a Junior Delegate for Bernie Sanders.

Joseph had a zest for life. He was creative with a love for glamor and he let these two shine through his art of hair, make up, and drag. He also loved the outdoors, often taking trips with his family to go camping, fishing, riding in the side by side, and hiking. He had a hunger for justice and equality, and would often use his voice, platform, and art to speak for it. He was known for his impeccable wit, infectious smile, and his kind yet determined spirit.

Jospeh was survived by his father Dan, his stepmother Jennie, his mother Adrienne, his stepfather Chris, his brother Daniel, his sister Shelby, grandparents John and Darrel Fitzmorris, Dan and Georgene Blomgren, John and Eleanor Tucker, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 5th, 2020 at Sherman Campbell Funeral Home at 423 2nd St., Newport, at 1 o’clock p.m – unfortunately, due to COVID-19, attendances will be limited to 30 people. However, this will also be streaming on the Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home’s Facebook Page at the time.

Flowers and donations may be sent to P.O. Box 850 / 601 W. 4th Street. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7Cb519ece4622341a9a7d508d8661cc2c9%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637371620991472188&sdata=hhof5ageHFlowEUgtoaGAMRzAI6BcaOsrd2Xsx%2F0xmA%3D&reserved=0>.