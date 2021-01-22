Jonothan Teeples

Jonothan Andrew Teeples (31) passed away on January, 1 2021, 6 days before his birthday. John was born January 7, 1989 to Dwayne and Mary Teeples.

John has 3 older brothers Jeremy Abbott and Daniel Abbott and Clinton Teeples only one sister Racheal Teeples. John has many cousins through both parents’ sides of the family. John’s grandparents on his father’s side are Dave and Elsie Teeples on his mother’s side Ella (Sue) Crisp and John (Jack) Swain. John enjoyed the outdoors; camping, fishing, and hunting. John had many friends and family who will miss him.

Due to COVID restrictions, we will be having a family only service at 1:30 p.m. at the Usk Community Center on Friday, January 22nd. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later time this summer for all to attend. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

