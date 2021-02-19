Jonathan Grant Garvin (55) resident of Coeur d’ Alene, ID passed away at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA on February 11, 2021. He was born to Edwin and Eleanora (Gray) Garvin on June 21, 1965 in Bettles, AK.

John grew up in Alaska until the age of 13. In the late part of 1978, his parents returned to the lower 48 and retired to the Inland Northwest in St. Maries, ID. John graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1984. Following high school, John spent some time in college at Grants Pass, OR where he minored in Carpentry. In 1985 he married Dawn Hightower and the couple had 4 children. Over the years they lived in parts of Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

To support his family, he worked as a Mason. He and Dawn later divorced in 2001. At this time John lived in Post Falls before moving to St. Maries to help his mother. He continued Masonry work, worked on cars, and worked for Regulus Stud Mills, Inc . John enjoyed his work as a Mason, and he was exceptionally talented. At one time he worked on his mother’s home in Harrison, ID and even tried building a pool out of rock. The project was cut short when his mother wanted to move into St. Maries and sell her home.

He ended his Masonry career around 2008 after many accomplishments to the home in St. Maries. He built a beautiful deck and created a pond within the patio of the home. There were 2 stone fireplaces he constructed to compliment inside the home, and he was immensely proud at how everything turned out. His most favorite story to tell was when he was working for a wealthy woman who couldn’t make up her mind on what she wanted for a certain project. John had to re-do the project several times until she was happy and settled on purple rock. He also enjoyed spending time on the water in his kayak, target practicing, and hunting; in his earlier years he had a horse that he would take hunting with him.

John is survived by his children Kenneth (Ashley) Garvin of Coeur d’ Alene, Bethany Garvin of Coeur d’ Alene, Edwin (Amber) Garvin of Lewiston, ID, and Michael Garvin of Coeur d’ Alene. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and his brother Marion Garvin.

A Memorial Service will be Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Hodge Funeral Home in St. Maries, ID. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries.