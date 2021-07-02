Jonathan E. Moeller “Moe” (72) resident of Medimont, ID passed away peacefully at his cabin on the mountain on June 25, 2021. He was born to John and Mary Moeller on February 20, 1949, in Los Angeles, CA. Moe grew up in LaCrescenta, CA and attended school there.

Following his schooling, he went to work in construction, a trade that he made a career out of. He married and had 2 children. Moe was a talented handyman and was great with a hammer. He could build or fix anything. He later went to work at Circle Cedar Ranch near Priest River, ID and fell in love with North Idaho. In 1981, he decided to make North Idaho his permanent home when he bought his property up Eagle Peak Road. He lived in his cabin and had the most beautiful view. This beautiful view was the scene for many photos with a beautiful sunset.

Moe was a simple man who loved people and valued relationships. In his earlier days, he loved sailing and the water. He and his brother at the ages of 12 and 9 sailed a 30-foot boat down the West Coast of California with the only adult supervision was their mother from a car on the highway when the view made it able for her to check on them.

He recently bought a sailboat from Camp Easton boy scouts and had restored to original condition; he was the most nautical mountain man also enjoying hiking, trapping, his canyon, and his coon skin caps that were made from the racoons he trapped. He was always a woodsman, and he was known as the “Jeremiah Johnson” of the family.

Moe is survived by his children Rachel Rodriguez of Cheney, WA, Jana Moeller and William Tallman of St. Maries, ID, and Scott and Leah Gemberling of Rathdrum, ID; brother David and Kathy Moeller of Soquel, CA; 5 grandchildren; and 3 nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date and time to be announced.