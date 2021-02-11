Jonathan Bingle announces run for City Council in District 1

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Jonathan Bingle Jonathan Bingle is a candidate for mayor in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jonathan Bingle has announced his candidacy for Spokane City Council.

Bingle, who owns Bingle Enterprises and has served as a pastor at Genesis Church, hopes to represent District 1, which covers northeast Spokane. The announcement of his candidacy comes shortly after Councilwoman Kate Burke, who currently represents the district, announced she will not seek re-election.

RELATED: Spokane Councilwoman Kate Burke will not seek re-election

This is Bingle’s second time running for office; he ran for mayor in 2019, but lost in the primary.

In a release sent Thursday, Bingle said he hopes to bring “common sense to the City Council.”

“My priorities are to grow Northeast Spokane and protect its economic future as we continue to grow as a city,” Bingle said. “I will give our law enforcement officers the support and funding they need to keep our neighborhoods safe, while also working to find sensible solutions to the homelessness crisis in Spokane.”

Also included in his announcement was an endorsement from current Councilman Michael Cathcart.

“I am incredibly excited to endorse Jonathan to serve our Spokane community on the City Council. His energy, resolve, and work ethic will provide a distinct advantage for the citizens we represent in Northeast Spokane. Commonsense voices like Jonathan’s are crucial to helping us prioritize public safety, advance substantive attainable and affordable housing solutions, and to lay the ground work for a resurgence of jobs and a strong economic recovery in the wake of Covid-19.”

Bingle is a native of Spokane who graduated from Rogers High School and studied at Spokane Falls Community College.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.