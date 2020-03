JoJo Siwa show at Spokane Arena postponed

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The JoJo Siwa show set for June at the Spokane Arena has been postponed.

The performance was originally set for June 21, but a new date has not yet been announced.

*** JOJO SIWA SHOW POSTPONED *** In light of ongoing public health concerns, the JoJo Siwa rescheduled show on June, 21, 2020 has been postponed. Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled date to be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/LtPwC6b4kz — Spokane Arena (@SpokaneArena) March 26, 2020

Ticket holders should hold onto their tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled date.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.