Join 4 News Now and ABC stations in a day of giving for victims of western wildfires
Dozens of historic and deadly wildfires are burning throughout the West, causing unprecedented destruction.
Whole towns have been incinerated and residents are fleeing the flames, often at a moment’s notice, with no idea what will await them when they return home.
That is why 4 News Now is joining ABC stations up and down the west coast in a day of giving for the Red Cross, which is working closely with partners to provide critical care and relief to survivors, as well as supporting emergency lodging.
All of the money raised on Thursday, September 17 will help with western wildfire relief.
If you would like to help, you can make a donation at redcross.org/abc.
Thank you for your generosity during these trying times.
