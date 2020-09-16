Join 4 News Now and ABC stations in a day of giving for victims of western wildfires

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: American Red Cross

Dozens of historic and deadly wildfires are burning throughout the West, causing unprecedented destruction.

Whole towns have been incinerated and residents are fleeing the flames, often at a moment’s notice, with no idea what will await them when they return home.

Volunteers are working 24/7 to support relief efforts for western wildfires. With their help, we've served over 240,000 meals and snacks, and distributed over 20,000 relief items. pic.twitter.com/inDYCdwQCI — American Red Cross (@RedCross) September 16, 2020

That is why 4 News Now is joining ABC stations up and down the west coast in a day of giving for the Red Cross, which is working closely with partners to provide critical care and relief to survivors, as well as supporting emergency lodging.

All of the money raised on Thursday, September 17 will help with western wildfire relief.

If you would like to help, you can make a donation at redcross.org/abc.

Thank you for your generosity during these trying times.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.