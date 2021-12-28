John Robert Flowers Sr.

John Robert Flowers Sr. “Bob” (81) resident of Coeur d’ Alene, ID, passed away on December 24, 2021, at Advanced Healthcare in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. He was born to Raymond and Mary Flowers in Clarksburg, WV on July 3, 1940. Bob grew up in Clarksburg, WV and when given the chance in 10th grade, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy. Bob served 4 years in the Marines stationed in Norfolk, WV. After he was honorably discharged, he went to work as an Operating Engineer under Union Local 132. He met and married Sue Wilcox, and Bob helped raise her 2 children along with their son they had together, John Jr. In 1979 the family moved to St. Maries where Bob found work building roads in the woods. He and Sue divorced in the late 1980’s but remarried 2 years later. They then divorced again after a couple of years but remained friends. Following his divorce, Bob went to work as a long-haul truck driver. When he retired, he returned to West Virginia, and then moved to St. Maries in 2008. After spending some time in St. Maries, Bob moved to the Silver Valley, and when his health started failing him, he moved to Coeur d’ Alene. When he was able to, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and everything the outdoors had to offer. He had faith and attended the College Avenue Baptist Church in St. Maries for some time. He was a simple man who loved his family. Bob is survived by his children John (Angie) Flowers Jr. of St. Maries, ID, Dwane Wilcox of St. Maries, ID, and Nanette (Brian) Barbour of Santa, ID; brother Ronnie (Linda) Flowers of West Virginia; significant other Dorothy Barlow of Spokane, WA; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 niece; and 2 nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. A service to celebrate Bob’s life will be planned around later spring 2022.

