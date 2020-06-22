John M. Peterson

In memory of John M. Peterson 67 years old

John Michael Peterson was born on October 1, 1952 in Ulysses, Kansas to Donald and Laura Peterson. He went home to be with our Lord peacefully at his home in Blanchard, Idaho on June 13, 2020.

After graduating high school in 1970 he joined the U.S. ARMY and served as a Military Police Officer from 1972-1975. This is where he met his future wife Kathline Peterson whom he married on December 23, 1975. It was also in 1975 he accepted an honorable discharge as an E5.

After his discharge from the Army John and Kat moved to California before moving back to Kansas where they had 3 children Keith, Christina and Elizabeth.

While in Kansas John served as Deputy Sheriff for four years and later won both the Democratic and Republican votes to become the Sheriff of Greeley County for four years.

In 1986 John and his family moved back to California where he was the director of security at the North Ridge Fashion Center. After the North Ridge Earthquake in 1994 the family decided to make the beautiful North Idaho their permanent home.

While in North Idaho John served as a mechanic for twenty-six years. After much hard work and hours of training and studying he earned his ASE Master Mechanic Certification. John spent his last ten years faithfully fixing cars for Reliable Auto and Truck in Hayden.

In John’s spare time he loved reading, spending time with him family, helping friends figure out their more interesting automotive issues, and sending funny memes to all his family and friends.

John is survived by his wife Kathline Peterson. Children Keith Peterson, Christina Peterson and Elizabeth Hiememz. Daughter-in-law Kris Peterson, son-in-law Josef Hiemenz, Grandchildren Joseph, Natalia, Michael, Johann and Etta, sisters Joyce Baker, brother James Peterson and stepbrother John Rust.

A memorial service will be held at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home at 43 Wisconsin Street in Priest River, ID on Friday, June 26th at 11am . In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to the GoFundMe account to help the family with any unexpected expenses.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-peterson-memorial-service?sharetype=teams&member=4672422&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=defac0268bf84a878f8f0352788d0f74

Death leaves a heartache

No one can heal,

Love leaves a memory

No one can steal.

