John Lawrence Travis

John “Bud” Lawrence Travis, 80

John “Bud” Lawrence Travis, 80, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away June 26, 2021 at his home of Osburn. He was born May 21, 1941 in Buckeye Lake, Ohio; Bud was the son of John and Gladys (Webb) Travis.

Bud moved to the Silver Valley from California when he was just a young teen.

Bud married Uarda Irene Miller on February 18, 1962 in Burke, Idaho; Uarda passed away in 2013.

Bud had first worked at the Sunshine Mining Company; he later served as a supervisor at the Lucky Friday Mill of the Hecla Mining Company for fifty plus years.

Bud was a member of the Church of God of Wallace and had served as an adult Sunday School teacher and a Pastor’s Assistant. He also served as a chaplain for the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office jail for many years.

Bud played many instruments including guitar, organ, piano and the fiddle; in younger years he played in a band with his brothers- they had performed at the Snake Pit and many other venues. Bud also performed music at many churches and performed weddings. Also in earlier years Bud enjoyed motorcycles; Uarda and Bud would enjoy many bike trips together.

Bud is survived by one daughter Loretta Travis of Osburn, Idaho; one son Dan Travis of Osburn; five grandchildren Alesha, Jessica, Anthony, Dusty and Starla; ten great-grandchildren; one sister Linda Miller of Redding, California; one brother Reggie Travis of Wallace, Idaho; sister-in-law Linda Travis of Osburn. Bud is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Uarda, one son Carl Travis, one daughter Christy Sawyer, one grandson Brandon Thor, one great-grandson Lennox Thor, four sisters and two brothers.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. at the Church of God of Wallace, Idaho with Pastor Bob Sharp officiating. Interment will be held at the Coeur d’ Alene Memorial Gardens of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. A reception and a gathering of family and friends will be held at the Gene Day Park of Osburn at 3:00 P.M.; this is potluck and everyone is invited.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Church of God, 60286 Silver Valley Road, Wallace, Idaho 83873. You may share your memories of Bud with his family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

