John Frederick Grover

by Obituaries

John Fredrick Grover (81) went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2022, in St. Maries, ID. He was born August 18, 1940, to john L. Grover and Lois A. (Gray) Grover in Wrangell, AK. The second of 5 children, he grew up in Wrangell and graduated from Wrangell high School on May 13, 1958. He graduated from Junior College in Alaska then went on to WSU where he studied engineering for three years. His schooling was cut short by an incident with a whale! In the summer, john would go fishing on his dad’s boat to raise money for tuition but this time a whale got caught in their very expensive net. He had to cut the net, or the whale would have pulled the boat under. After that he got into Data Processing in Seattle, WA which led to employment using his computer skills. John married Twylla Paulsen on March 26, 1990. She was his best friend and the love of his life. They enjoyed attending Bible Conferences together, also traveling in their RV and visiting family and friends. John is survived by his wife Twylla at their home in St. Maries; her children Susan (Damon) Rue of California, Denise (Vincent) Trombello of Minnesota, Kristine (Johnny) Stolk of Montana; and Erik Paulsen of Washington; sister Susan M. Huck of Washington and brother Kenneth L. Grover of Arizona; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Mary Ann Mallon and Virginia May Grover. A Going Home Celebration will be held at Hodge Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 11:00 am. Lunch will follow at the Community Presbyterian Church.

