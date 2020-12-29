John Edward Gordon III

John E. Gordon III passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly at the age of 51 on Christmas evening, December 25. John was born on September 16, 1969 in Spokane, Washington.

John graduated from East Valley High School in 1988 and went on to complete a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Washington State University. After college, he worked as an extremely talented sign artist and graphic designer until his passing.

John married his wife of over 15 years, Angela G. (Hutchinson) Gordon in 2005. It was a beautiful outdoor ceremony with many, many family and friends. Together they spent time snowboarding at area mountain resorts, boating, camping, and traveling. They enjoyed visiting their favorite Mexican destination, Puerto Vallarta, almost every year. With John, there was never a lack of fun. He truly lived his life to the fullest.

He was a Level III PSIA snowboarding instructor for over 20 years and was a snowboard training director at Mt. Spokane for most of that time. Teaching, mentoring and social interactions were a huge part of who John was. Everyone at the ski hill loved learning from “Johnny G.” because of his immense talent and passion for the sport.

Another of John’s favorite pastimes was spending time with his many friends and family at Conkling Marina and enjoying Coeur d’Alene Lake. He had a smile and laugh that lit up the room wherever he was. He will forever be missed.

John is survived by his wife, Angela, his parents John E. Gordon Jr. and Sharon R. (King) Gordon, Spokane, a sister Jennifer (Gordon) Ridgely, Spokane, a niece Ashley (Ridgely) Greiner, and a nephew Nick Ridgely also from Spokane.

There will be a celebration of life event this summer when we can all be together. The family is asking for thoughts and prayers as they grieve. To share memories of John and offer condolences to the family, please visit John’s Tribute Wall.